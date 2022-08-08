Police: 36-year-old man dead after one-vehicle crash in Vilas County

This story has been updated with the deceased's name
PLUM LAKE, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 36 year-old man is dead after a one-vehicle crash in the town of Plum Lake on Sunday night.
The Vilas County Sheriff's Office dispatch center received a 911 call at 8:29 p.n. Sunday night of a one-vehicle crash on County Highway N, west of Eagle Nest Ct. According to the press release from the Vilas County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation indicate Scott K. Kviz, 36, of Eagle River, was traveling east on Highway N before going off the road and down a steep embankment and rolled, coming to rest on the 2017 Ford Expedition's roof, according to the press release.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle. There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the press release.
Plum Lake Ambulance Service, Plum Lake Fire Department, Kumbiers Tow Service, Vilas County Medical Examiner and the Vilas County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.