Police: 6 people found dead after apartment fire were shot

WISCONSIN -- Hartland Police on Monday said that the six people who were found dead after an apartment fire in Hartland on Friday morning all had a single gunshot wound.
The victims were two adults and four children:
- Connor McKisick
- Jessica McKisick
- Two three-year-old boys
- 12-year-old girl
- 14-year-old girl
WISN-TV in Milwaukee reports that Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said Connor McKisick's wound was self-inflicted.
Misko said there was evidence of an "ignitable liquid" found in an area it normally would not be located.
He said there is no further danger to the community regarding the incident, and added the incident is under investigation.