Police and Firefighters fight it out on the ball diamond

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) --- Although summer is coming to an end, the village of Edgar invited folks out to the ballpark this weekend.
Fire and Police Departments around Marathon County participated in the 9th annual Battle of the Badges softball tournament at Edgar Softball Park.
13 teams took part in the two-day event, and officials say the fun will continue to grow.
"We just look forward to this event every year and hope the community can keep on supporting us and give back to where places need it," Hannah Borski, one of the event organizers said.
All proceed of the event go to the Wisconsin state fire and EMS Memorial in Wisconsin Rapids.