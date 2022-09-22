Police asking for help locating suspect in vehicle theft

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Clintonville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a suspect in a vehicle theft.
Law enforcement are asking for tips on the whereabouts of Seth Genereau.
On Tuesday, the department was called for a report of a stolen vehicle at a gas station on N. Main Street in Clintonville.
The victim was an 81-year-old male from Michigan. The male told law enforcement there was a "physical altercation" between himself and the suspect.
Genereau allegedly then drove away in the man's 2020 Black Chrysler Pacifica with license plate DWF1599.
Law enforcement say Genereau drove to the gas station in a 1965 red Ford, stolen from a resident in the Village of Hortonville. The vehicle was recovered by law enforcement.
A criminal complaint was filed with the Waupaca County District Attorney's Office. A felony warrant has been issued for Genereau's arrest.
Genereau is charged with Robbery with Use of Force (Elder Person Enhancer), two counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owners Consent (Elder Person Enhancer), Physical Abuse of an Elder Person, and Theft of A Movable Property.
If you have information regarding Genereau, you are asked to call the Clintonville Police Department at 715-823-3117.