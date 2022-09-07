 Skip to main content
POLICE: Flight for Life called for car vs. bicycle crash

  • Updated
bike crash point
Mason Dowling

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- An adult female bicyclist was injured after failing to stop at a stop sign and being struck by a vehicle in Stevens Point on Wednesday, according to police.

The crash occurred at Franklin St. and First St. intersection. Per witnesses an adult female on a bicycle failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a vehicle that had the right of way on Franklin St. 

The bicyclist suffered injuries and was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. The crash is still under investigation.

With the crash being under investigation there won't be further updates at this time. 

