 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.4 feet on 04/11/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police: Man shot at SPPD officers believing them fake, black

  • Updated
  • 0
Nicholas Meyer
Mason Dowling

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- We're learning more about an officer-involved shooting in Stevens Point at the beginning of April.

The suspect, now identified as Nicholas Meyer, appeared in court in Portage County on Monday facing three felonies, including two first-degree attempted homicide charges.

According to court documents, Meyers told DOJ investigators he thought he saw two to three African American men in police uniforms approaching his home at around 3:15am.

They were called after a concerned neighbor reported seeing Meyer walking around his property at that time with what appeared to be a rifle bag.

He went on to say, based on their race, he did not believe them to be real police officers, and opened fire.

No police were injured, and Meyer surrendered after being shot by one of the responding officers.

News 9 found there were no black members of the Stevens Point Police Department, based off the department's online directory.

Meyer is being held on a $50,000 bond. If found guilty he could spend over 100 years in prison.