Police: Man shot at SPPD officers believing them fake, black

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- We're learning more about an officer-involved shooting in Stevens Point at the beginning of April.
The suspect, now identified as Nicholas Meyer, appeared in court in Portage County on Monday facing three felonies, including two first-degree attempted homicide charges.
According to court documents, Meyers told DOJ investigators he thought he saw two to three African American men in police uniforms approaching his home at around 3:15am.
They were called after a concerned neighbor reported seeing Meyer walking around his property at that time with what appeared to be a rifle bag.
He went on to say, based on their race, he did not believe them to be real police officers, and opened fire.
No police were injured, and Meyer surrendered after being shot by one of the responding officers.
News 9 found there were no black members of the Stevens Point Police Department, based off the department's online directory.
Meyer is being held on a $50,000 bond. If found guilty he could spend over 100 years in prison.