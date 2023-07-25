Police recover body of missing Lincoln County man

BRADLEY, Lincoln County, Wis. (WAOW) - An elderly man reported missing Monday evening in Lincoln County was found dead Tuesday morning, and his body was pulled from a lake near his home.
According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, deputies issued a Silver Alert for Leroy Rupnow, 83, who had not been in contact with family for over 24 hours.
Police issued the alert, but shortly after it was sent out, search teams saw what appeared to be a something floating in the water around 30 yards offshore near Rupnow's home.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office drone team was called in, and were able to confirm it was Rupnow's body.
No foul play is suspected, but the case remains under investigation.