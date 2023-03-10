Police reminding responsibility for St. Patrick's celebrations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As some area business begin early St. Patrick's Day celebrations, police are reminding people to remain responsible.
In the Wausau area, Chatterbox Bar in Wausau and Wiggly Field in Weston are set to host large gatherings throughout the day Saturday themed around celebrating the holiday early. Rhinelander is also set to host a parade in its downtown area Saturday.
The Wausau Police Department will not have extra enforcement on patrol this weekend or next weekend, but recommend everyone going out have a plan, which includes a safe ride home.
"Just make smart decisions, find a responsible ride, make sure you communicate with family and friends on how you're going to get there and how you're going to get back, and overall be safe," said Ben Thumann, a patrol officer for the Wausau Police Department.
You can also check that where you're going offers safe rides home through the Tavern League of Wisconsin. Their rides are free.