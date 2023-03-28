Police respond to armed threat in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- After police close down multiple roads in the Merrill area as a result of a domestic incident, neighbors are speaking out.
Celina Lee and her fiancé Dominic Gomez live in the area along North State Street.
They were getting ready to pick up their children form school, when they saw officers swarming the street outside their home holding rifles.
"I was pretty nervous, I was kinda of just figuring out what was going on, I went around the back and cops were there too," said Lee,"I was getting pretty nervous so I just laid on the floor, I was crying, didn't know what to do, didn't wanna leave didn't wanna go outside."
After evacuating their home, they watched as armed police swarmed the area, surrounding a house just a few doors down.
They were responding to reports of a person who was armed with bladed weapons, and making threats to hurt themselves or others.
"We stayed on scene for quite some time trying to bring the individual outside with no luck," said Corey Bennett, Chief of Merrill Police Department.
After waiting for several hours, they finally cleared the area.
"Eventually it was determined that the individual had fallen asleep inside, as determined by our dispatch center," said Bennett, "Based on the threat assessment, we made the decision to disengage rather than force a confrontation, we made the decision to disengage."
The person wasn't arrested, and now an investigation has begun.
While not much is known at this time, police were able to share some factors at play.
"We believe potentially alcohol was a factor as well as a domestic relationship was a factor, once that individual wakes up again we are hoping to recontact them," said Bennett.
Police say there is no threat to the community at this time.