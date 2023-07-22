Politicians gather to visit local business in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point's main street saw a lot of traffic today, especially from a few politicians.
State Senator Tammy Baldwin along with State Assembly Member Katrina Shankland walked the streets with Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.
The politician's walked the popular Main Street of Stevens Point to explore the local businesses and talk with their owners.
Sen. Baldwin says it is important to her to meet with local business owners since the pandemic caused a lot of small businesses to shut down.
"I do believe that small business is like the backbone of our economy," said Baldwin.
Baldwin, Shankland, and Wiza toured many different shopping centers such as Guu's on Main, Bound to Happen Books, and Fall Line Outfitters.