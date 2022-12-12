Portage Co. Adult Day Center resolution moves to full board

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Portage County's Adult Day Center is closer to coming back for next year.
After a resolution passed through the Aging and Disability Resource Center board, the county finance committee has voted to pass it along to the full county board.
The center was left off the original 2023 budget, meaning it would close at the end of the year.
The resolution is asking for reinstatement into the budget, which would cost more than $137,000.
About 20 families are registered to utilize its services like meals and socialization chances, and it has about 14 active members.
The full county board has the final say on whether the request for reinstatement is approved; its next meeting is December 20 at 5 p.m.