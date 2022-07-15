Portage Co. Fair kicks off

AMHERST, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Portage County Fair kicked off in Amherst on Thursday.
There's fun for everyone, including carnival rides, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby, a cake auction - and animal judging.
Local 4H clubs brought their star rabbits, chickens, and turkey's to the fair, and kids were certainly excited to be there.
"It's exhausting but fun because you get to meet a lot of people and getting to know your turkey's a lot more and your birds." said Brenna Lockman, of the Plover Clover 4H club.
She said she's excited and ready for the rest of the weekend.
The fair runs through July 17th.