Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Marinette and Menominee
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Wolf River at New London affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and
Winnebago Counties.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and Shawano
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

Pine River near Florence affecting Florence County.

For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Friday the stage was 1167.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Friday was 1167.6 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Portage Co. fundraiser aims to raise thousands through wine and cheese

  • 0
Wine and Cheese BGC

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Portage County fundraiser once again brought out the wine and cheese.

The Boys and Girls Club of Portage County hosted its annual social event, Taste of Wine and Cheese, at the Stevens Point airport, with the goal of raising money for their programming and waiving summer membership fees.

There was a silent auction people could contribute to that opened two days before the event started, and 250 tickets were sold.

It's their largest annual fundraiser, and officials say it's a great way to give back.

"These dollars that we are raising tonight are unrestricted funds that can help anything at the club where we can be responsive to meet the needs of anything that's happening within our community," said Mikayla Kleifgen, who works in marketing with the Boys and Girls Club.

Their goal for this year was to raise more than $200,000, after attempting to raise $150,000 in 2022.

News 9 is a proud sponsor of the event.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

