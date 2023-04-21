Portage Co. fundraiser aims to raise thousands through wine and cheese

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Portage County fundraiser once again brought out the wine and cheese.
The Boys and Girls Club of Portage County hosted its annual social event, Taste of Wine and Cheese, at the Stevens Point airport, with the goal of raising money for their programming and waiving summer membership fees.
There was a silent auction people could contribute to that opened two days before the event started, and 250 tickets were sold.
It's their largest annual fundraiser, and officials say it's a great way to give back.
"These dollars that we are raising tonight are unrestricted funds that can help anything at the club where we can be responsive to meet the needs of anything that's happening within our community," said Mikayla Kleifgen, who works in marketing with the Boys and Girls Club.
Their goal for this year was to raise more than $200,000, after attempting to raise $150,000 in 2022.
News 9 is a proud sponsor of the event.