Portage Co. Justice Center plans

PORTAGE CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- Plans for the new Portage County Justice Center have been scrapped, changed, and re-done multiple times over the years.
That's because times keep changing, and plans, budgets, and votes just don't add up.
The issue is the county and the city have to agree on one decision, and that has been difficult.
"We identified the problem, and we know we have to do something, it's just a matter of what does that look like and how can we all agree on it and meet all the rules that are set forth," said Al Hagar, Chair of the Portage County Board.
The Justice Center would house the jail and the lawn enforcement center, as well as the courthouse and other government services.
Right, the building setup is less than ideal for inmates showing up in court.
Currently, the inmates have to walk from the sheriff's department across the street to the Stevens Point City Hall, which also houses the Portage County Courthouse.
It's a public building, and could expose inmates and the public to potentially unsafe situations, which is why they want a new building.
There are two plans proposed, one in downtown, estimated to cost $175 million, and one greenfield plan in the outskirts of the city, proposed at $165 million.
While a location has been selected for the downtown plan, that has not been finalized for the greenfield.
The board voted to pass the greenfield location plan in April, but has left the downtown plan out, and some citizens aren't thrilled with either choice.
"We should be getting gold toilets in every single cell and a bunch of other stuff because this is beyond ridiculous," said one citizen.
Both resolutions go back to the board next April, after a new board has been appointed.
Mayor Mike Wiza said he plans to introduce the downtown location plan to the city council next week, asking to see if they can redo the plan, using less money.