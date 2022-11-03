Portage County ADRC seeking public, county funds for day center

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Portage County's Aging and Disability Resource Center is pursuing help to keep its Adult Day Center running.
The center is not included in the county's 2023 budget, and officials are asking for community donations and funding from the county board.
Around 20 seniors actively use the center for meals, socialization, and other personal needs.
They have some funding approved from the county's United Way, but it will not be enough to sustain.
"We have a good thing going and we did before COVID. It impacts a lot of lives and the aging population is just growing, so I don't want to be out of it when they need us the most," said Judy Ordens, a Commission on Aging/ADRC board member.
That group will have another meeting Friday to come up with their next steps, which includes drafting a resolution for the county's finance committee.