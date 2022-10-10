Portage County celebrates K-9 retirement, installment

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Portage County Sheriff's Office went through an official changing of the guard Monday.
While K-9 Lady celebrated her retirement, K-9 Lexa was sworn in.
Lady had served with the department for eight and a half years, and Lexa recently completed her five-week training program.
Lexa's handler, Brad Mathwich, says he's honored to be part of the transition.
"I kind of fell in love with these dogs and what they're capable of doing, so it's been a longtime goal of mine to work with them and I'm very excited to have an opportunity to continue doing the solid work that our past handlers have been doing," he said.
Lexa is just 18 months old and her first day on the job was Monday.