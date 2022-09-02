Portage County Fair kicks off tonight with long entertainment and activities lists

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A lengthy musical entertainment lineup highlights the 96th Portage County Fair which takes place Labor Day weekend and Monday at Rosholt Fairgrounds.
The musical entertainment kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with Still Reckless and has three bands Saturday and Sunday beginning with Turning Point at 1 p.m. Saturday and culminating with Whiskey & Lace at 9 p.m. Sunday, Jerry Schmitt Band also plays at 1 p.m. Monday. For a full lineup and full list of activities click here.
The Fair offers activities for the entire family, including carnival rides, lawnmower races, magic shows, a parade, demolition derby and bingo. The parade is Saturday at noon with an 80's theme.
Admission is $7 Friday through Sunday with free admission on Monday. A weekend pass is $18 with active military and children under 9 getting in free. The demo derby on Monday is $8 with ages 6-12 $5. Also a ride wristband is $20 with hours being 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; Saturday and Sunday 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. and Monday from noon to 4 p.m.