Portage County fair underway

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WAOW) --- The dog days of summer are here, but that doesn't mean fair season has come to an end; especially in Portage County.
The 97th annual Portage Co. fair in Rosholt kicked off on Friday.
Residents from all over Central Wisconsin and even nationwide wanted to get a piece of the festivities one last time before the autumn season rolls in.
fair officials, including Chris Martin, the president of the fair say that this year's fair is something people must go to.
"97-years we've been building up for the fair, so the fact we are only three years away from 100 is crazy; but this fair will have more of everything. We already made it bigger and better this year," Martin said.
Officials say that more golf carts and a shuttle service have been added to the venue to help guests travel across the grounds.
With the temperatures expected to be in the 90s throughout the fair, many stands will have refreshments people will need after walking around and sitting around for the demolition derby.
Officials say they are prepared for anything, and expect that visitors will stay safe and have a fun time.
The fair ends September 4th.