Portage County is working with an area mobile park due to health hazards

STEVENS POINT, Wi. (WAOW)-- An area mobile home park is under notice by portage county health and human services.
The Four Seasons Mobile Home Community has until September 6, to clean up human waste found on the property.
Plastic milk jugs were outside one resident's property, filled with human fecal matter. The humane waste is a health hazard for other residents.
County officials have been visiting the scene since Monday, according to county's corporation counsel.
Resident Shelly Bunk said issues like fecal matter on the park grounds is not new.
"The county had someone come in, and they cleaned up over 30 milk jugs of human feces, and now it's there again," Bunk said.
The county's corporation counsel said depending on how the park's owner responds, there are a variety of consequences, including losing their operational permit.