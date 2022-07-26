Portage County law enforcement receive K9 training, fire suppression donations

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW)-- Crime fighting and safety tools were gifted to law enforcement in Portage County.
Evergreen Masonic Lodge in Stevens Point donated two pieces of equipment during a ceremony at the Portage County Sheriff's Department Tuesday.
The gifts are K9 drug training boxes and a fire suppression unit.
Sheriff Mike Lukas says the four drug boxes are a newest way for K9 teams to train.
"The officers hide a scent in one of the boxes and when the dog hits on it-- a ball pops up--and instantly rewards the dog," Sheriff Lukas explained.
In the past, the dogs looked to their trainers to know if they have picked out the right scent.
Lukas said when the ball pops out of the box it is instant gratification for the dogs.
The Masons also donated a fire suppression unit which can be tossed into a burning area that douses flames.
The sheriff said the donations--which are worth several thousand dollars-will be used throughout the county by law enforcement officers.