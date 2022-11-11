Potawatomi Carter Casino Hotel grand re-opening

WABENO, Wi. (WAOW)-- Nearly a year after closures for a Northwoods casino hotel they have officially re-opened.
With slots, food, overnight stays and more ahead for visitors looking to enjoy a day at the Potawatomi Carter Casino Hotel, community members say the impact it leaves on the community is even greater.
Community member Nick Shepard has seen the casino evolve throughout the decades. Shepard even played a part in clearing out the trees to expand the casino hotel. Friday, he ushered in a new generation for the Carter Casino and Hotel honoring the past and the future.
"Hopefully it helps everyone to understand that our mission is to not only help our people and the surrounding community as well," Shepard said.
The Casino's grand re-opening Friday showcased all of its new improvements, including renovations to hotel rooms following a sprinkler malfunction last December that damaged many rooms.
"Past guests who have not been here for a while are going to see the new rooms and the new renovation but we are also taking care of the casino floor as well," Leigh Redington, general manager, said. "We are making sure to make our upgrades and bring new slot machines and new gaming opportunities as well as starting to reopen some of our food and beverage outlets that were not open during the pandemic."
Shepard said he is excited to see new employment opportunities for the community.