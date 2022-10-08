Potawatomi Community Center holds first pro boxing event

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) - The Potawatomi Community Center in Forest County is hosting maybe their biggest event yet, pro boxing.
Amateur boxers around the area also participated in preliminary matches before the main event, showing what they have in the ring.
Staffers say this event opens up many doors to more opportunities to bring people to the community and support its members.
"This is just kind of the beginning. I keep telling everybody this is going to be an awesome atmosphere," said Matt Steingraber, Division Administrator for the Potawatomi Community Center.
With this event, staffers say this opens up a new door of possibilities for the center.
"We can showcase everything that we can do and different events that we can put on," said Steingraber.
The center hopes to keep putting on large events like this in the hopes it spreads all around central Wisconsin.