Potawatomi Community Center paving path for troubled kids

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) - The Potawatomi Community Center first opened up with the goal of slowing down the opioid epidemic in Forest County, giving kids and young adults an outlet to escape bad habits and develop a promising future.
"The community center here, we're all about finding people's passions," said Matt Steingraber, Division Administrator for the Potawatomi Community Center.
"I can't say how much, mentoring and being a quality role model for kids how much that matters. It really can make the difference in a kid's life," said Steingraber.
For Travis Thelen, born and raised in the area and now working at the center, says it wasn't easy for him growing up in the area.
"One of the biggest things was just being bored and trying to find things to do. That was one of the biggest struggles growing up here," said Thelen, now an Assistant Fitness and Wellness Manager at the facility.
Thelen stayed out of trouble by finding an outlet in sports, which is what he wants to give back to the kids he sees every day.
"I played as many sports as I could to keep myself out of trouble, and it let me to where I am today," said Thelen.
Thelen knows how much of a struggle it can be, so he's always there to give advice and lend a helping hand.
"If I see (kids) struggling or sitting on the steps, my biggest thing is I sit down and talk with them. Figure out what's going on," said Thelen.
Whether it's sports, weightlifting, woodworking, or art, the center puts an emphasis on being a one stop shop to give kids an outlet to be themselves.
Steingraber said he's seen show a decrease in deaths and abuse from drugs.
"It's the result of the tribe working as a whole. Working to battle that. This is just one of those pieces of it," said Steingraber.