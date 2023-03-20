Potential Athens school budget cuts

ATHENS, Wis. (WAOW) -- After an unsuccessful referendum in 2022, the Athens School District made some tough cuts on the budget.
Now, they're trying again to avoid future cuts and possible school consolidation.
If the referendum passes, the school taxes would increase around $600 for each $100,000 of property value for the 2023-24 school year.
Then for the next three years, from 2024 through 2027, the amount required is less.
At the school board meeting, the public addressed their concerns.
"I would rather pay my taxes to my town and my school district. If you lose these schools and these buildings are empty, what becomes of Athens? It's a ghost town," said Hailey Olson.
With more potential jobs on the line, some addressed the importance of having the referendum pass.
"I do understand, we understand that Athens school district is in financial distress, last Friday was shared with me and a few others that what I do for this district is not worthy of a full time contract," said Craig Diedrich, Educator.
If the referendum passes, the school hopes to retain quality staff and rebuild financial stability.
The board elected to wait and gather more information on Monday's meeting.
If the referendum does not pass, the schools could consolidate or the district would close.
The referendum is on the April 4th ballot, there will be another meeting on Thursday.