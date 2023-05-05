Potential new farmers market to open in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Starting Wednesdays and Saturdays vendors will fill the lot of the Farmers Market of Wausau, where people can get their fresh produce, baked goods, and more, but after running out of room, some vendors are looking to create their own market.
Debra Weiss fell in love with nature and planting at an early age.
"I've always loved nature, I've always been a big proponent of the environment and I realized that doing large scale gardening would be a way where I could be outside, be with animals," said Weiss.
Now, she owns a small farm, specializing in heirloom vegetables.
"What your great grandparents grew, I have everything from multicolored tomatoes to multicolored potatoes, multicolored lettuce," said Weiss.
She said she's been trying to sell her produce at the Farmers Market of Wausau, but they've got limited member space, capping it off at 49 members, and waitlists are extensive.
Now, she said she's trying to start her own in order to create a place for small vendors to grow.
"People who are starting out, people who are smaller, you know I really wanna see this be like a lot of unique stuff, not only just produce but you know baked items, crafts, makers," she said.
She said she wants to be able to cultivate and inspire others passions.
"I'm a big believer that there's a lot of creativity latent in people and if just given an option and the ability, that they will do it," said Weiss.
The Farmers Market of Wausau said they're excited to see new markets pop up in the area.
"Obviously there's a need and a desire, the consumer wants fresh produce coming off a farm, so if the consumers want to support additional markets, I think that's great," said Olivia Telschow, Treasurer.
The alternative Wausau Farmer's Market is still searching for a home, but they're hopeful to get things locked down and sorted by June.
Any vendors interested in participating can contact them on their Facebook page.