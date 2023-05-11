Potential noise ordinance could impact live music around Lake DuBay

DEWEY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Tiki Beach Bar and Grill has had live music during the weekends for a while, but added music acts on Thursday nights during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It has been a beacon of light and entertainment in this area," said one neighbor.
Now, the establishment, and the entire town of Dewey is facing a potential noise ordinance that would restrict noise levels, and implement quiet hours from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the week.
This comes after two noise complaints were filed against Tiki Beach since 2020.
Currently, Tiki's evening music acts go from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Some residents said these times are difficult for those who need to sleep early during the week.
"My wife gets up at 4:30 in the morning she goes to bed at 8 o'clock at night, I called and talked to somebody at Tiki and they told me to close the windows," said one person who lives across the lake.
Others said it's ideal for those who work normal hours and want to let off some steam after work.
"it's nice to be able to walk over, have a couple drinks, and dance for the night then go home, this is important to our community," said a resident.
Dozens of residents and beachgoers came out to discuss their take on the potential restrictions.
Some said they welcomed the music.
"We really enjoy the music and the ambiance," said another neighbor.
Others aid it is far too loud, and prevents them from enjoying their own evening.
"I appreciate the establishments on Lake DuBay, I'm glad they're there, but 33 nights of the year I can sit in my front yard and hear every single note," said one resident.
Something that could be playing a factor is the proximity of the live music to the lake, as sound travels differently across the water.
Some residents argue that because of the lake, changing the volume of the music won't matter.
"To turn down the volume to a 'reasonable level' on glass water, that's never gonna happen, it's never gonna happen, it's not a reasonable thing," said another resident.
The ordinance still has multiple steps to go before it goes to a final vote, so this year's summer won't be impacted.