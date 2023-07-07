Power has been restored to thousands of residents in Wausau

UPDATE: All power has been restored.
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — Over 1,200 homes were without power in Wausau this morning.
The Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) outage map showed 5.4% of Wausau was without power.
Matt Cullen, a communication specialist with WPS, said in an email, "Our crews have restored power to nearly all customers affected by this morning’s outage. The outage was caused by an issue with a piece of equipment attached to one of our overhead lines."
As of 9:30, less than 60 home are without power.