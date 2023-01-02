Power outage tips

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- When preparing for a power outage, you'll want to have an emergency kit on hand, that includes blankets, flashlights, canned food, bottled water, first aid kits, and even hand warmers.
Wisconsin Public Service officials said having a fully charged phone is essential as power outages should be reported to WPS as soon as possible.
"Not only does it help us pinpoint the area where that outage has occurred but also gives our staff and our field personnel kind of a heads up of what they might see when they head out to make those repairs " said Matt Cullen, spokesperson.
He said if you see a downed power line or any cut cables, be sure to stay at least 20 feet away, and be sure to notify WPS immediately.