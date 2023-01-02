 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER PARTS OF
CENTRAL WISCONSIN FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MID-DAY TUESDAY...

.Ahead of a strong winter storm, a wintry mix is forecast to develop
across central Wisconsin tonight and become more widespread across
the rest of northeast Wisconsin Tuesday morning. The wintry mix will
likely result in an ice accumulation on flat and elevated surfaces,
including roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Hazardous driving
conditions are likely to develop late tonight and Tuesday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected.  Ice accumulations up to two
tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday
morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Power outage tips

  • Updated
  • 0
Power lines

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- When preparing for a power outage, you'll want to have an emergency kit on hand, that includes blankets, flashlights, canned food, bottled water, first aid kits, and even hand warmers. 

Wisconsin Public Service officials said having a fully charged phone is essential as power outages should be reported to WPS as soon as possible. 

"Not only does it help us pinpoint the area where that outage has occurred but also gives our staff and our field personnel kind of a heads up of what they might see when they head out to make those repairs " said Matt Cullen, spokesperson.

He said if you see a downed power line or any cut cables, be sure to stay at least 20 feet away, and be sure to notify WPS immediately. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you