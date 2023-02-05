 Skip to main content
...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TO BRING SLIPPERY AND ICY ROADS
TO AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF THE FOX VALLEY TONIGHT...

A storm system will bring snow and freezing drizzle across north-
central Wisconsin tonight. One to two inches of heavy, wet snow
will be possible north of Merrill to Antigo to Pembine.

Precipitation will consist of a mix of snow, freezing rain, and
freezing drizzle over central to far northeast Wisconsin, and
generally north and west of the Fox Valley. The highest
probability of icing will occur from Wausau to Keshena to
Wausaukee where up to 0.05 inches of ice is possible.

Temperatures will be gradually rising tonight. Even where
temperatures rise above freezing, liquid precipitation could still
freeze on contact to the pavement due to below freezing ground
temperatures.

The heaviest precipitation will occur this evening. Road
conditions are expected to deteriorate as the mixed precipitation
sweeps across the area. Anyone with travel plans should be
prepared for slippery or icy road conditions and allow for extra
time to reach your destination.

Powerball jackpot grows to 5th largest prize at $747 million

The Powerball jackpot prize has rolled to $747 million for the Monday drawing, the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

 Keith Srakocic/AP

Powerball players might just have a shot at winning $747 million, the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Saturday night, according to a news release from the game.

If someone wins in Monday's drawing, they'll take home the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest US lottery jackpot.

According to Powerball, Saturday's top-winning tickets included four tickets that matched all five white balls. Each of those players will win $1 million.

More than 2 million tickets won cash prizes amounting to $20 million during Saturday's drawing, Powerball said. The four $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in November in Kansas, according to the news release. A single ticket won a whopping $92.9 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot of all time was won earlier in November, when a lucky player won $2.04 billion in California.

