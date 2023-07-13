 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half
of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts from 6 AM
Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory
will be allowed to expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we
may need to extend the end-time of the advisory for southern
Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Powerball Lottery Jackpot up to $875 Million

  • Updated
  • 0
lotto 1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) The Powerball Lottery Jackpot is less than $150 million to $1 Billion.

Wednesday night was the last drawing for the Powerball jackpot.

And while things might be heating up in Tallahassee for the big number, they are just as hot 1200 miles away in the badger state.

Now the odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million.

But that won't stop anyone from going to grab their tickets at a shot at financial freedom.

Gas stations in the Wausau area have already begun to see the affect of the almost billion dollar jackpot.

lotto 2

"On average every other customer will buy a Powerball. We always try to push that, the extra is a dollar more, but really with this big of a number you really don’t need it as long as you win it, but you’re not going to win it if you don’t try." said R Store Manager Katie Edwards.

Some may have better odds of being struck by lightning twice, winning an Olympic gold medal, and hitting a hole in one over winning the lottery.

The next drawing will take place on Saturday night at 10 pm central time, and can be streamed on powerball.com