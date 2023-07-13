Powerball Lottery Jackpot up to $875 Million

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) The Powerball Lottery Jackpot is less than $150 million to $1 Billion.
Wednesday night was the last drawing for the Powerball jackpot.
And while things might be heating up in Tallahassee for the big number, they are just as hot 1200 miles away in the badger state.
Now the odds of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292 million.
But that won't stop anyone from going to grab their tickets at a shot at financial freedom.
Gas stations in the Wausau area have already begun to see the affect of the almost billion dollar jackpot.
"On average every other customer will buy a Powerball. We always try to push that, the extra is a dollar more, but really with this big of a number you really don’t need it as long as you win it, but you’re not going to win it if you don’t try." said R Store Manager Katie Edwards.
Some may have better odds of being struck by lightning twice, winning an Olympic gold medal, and hitting a hole in one over winning the lottery.
The next drawing will take place on Saturday night at 10 pm central time, and can be streamed on powerball.com