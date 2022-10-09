Powwow held for Indigenous Peoples' Day at Marathon Park

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Monday is Indigenous Peoples' Day, and to honor the tribes, the Central Wisconsin Indigenous Peoples' Day Committee held a Powwow at Marathon Park.
Multiple tribes came together for food, art and dancing.
11 different tribes are recognized in Wisconsin, and most of them made an appearance Sunday.
Event organizers hope to show the largely white population in the area their culture and show them the diversity Wisconsin has to offer.
"For people to come and see the diversity and walk away with a greater appreciation, would be really phenomenal," said Tricia Zunker, Event Organizer, and Ho-Chunk tribal member.
Powwows have different categories and dances ranging from men, women and children.
Organizers said they were happy to see a packed house from the show, and hope those who weren't familiar with native culture have a better idea of what they can bring.