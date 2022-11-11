 Skip to main content
Prairie River Middle School honors veterans for Veterans Day

  • Updated
Photo: PRMS honors veterans
By: Newlong Lor

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Prairie River Middle School held it's annual Veteran's Day assembly with the involvement of the VFW Post No. 1638 to honor veterans for their service to our country.

Prairie River Middle School's Principal, Diane Goetsch, wanted students to take the time to honor veterans that served in war.

The students and staff presented speeches during the event, as well students in band and choir performed during the assembly. More events in Merrill also took place today to honor veterans, such as the cenotaph ceremony at Merrill High School.

 

