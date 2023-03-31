 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...NEXT ROUND OF WINTRY WEATHER APPROACHES...

.A second round of snow will arrive for tonight, as precipitation
transitions over to a wintry mix from north-central WI
southeastwards. Snow totals will be highest across far northern WI.
Initial snow will likely be heavy and wet before gradually becoming
relatively lighter as cold air pushes in from the northeast.
Increasing winds overnight will likely create blowing and drifting
snow, especially towards Saturday morning. A fairly sharp cutoff in
snow totals is expected on the southern end of this system, mainly
just northwest of the Fox Valley.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
10 inches are expected from far northeastern Wisconsin near the
Upper Peninsula border to the northern portions of Marathon
County. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches are
expected in the other portions of the warning area. Winds could
gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Northern Marinette
County, Northern Oconto County, Shawano, Southern Marinette
County, and Southern Oconto County Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Pranksters prepare for April Fools

By Brittany Slaughter

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) - April First is a day of jokes, laughs and pranks - but for the people putting the spoofs together its no laughing matter.

Over the past few years, some of the best April Fools tricks have come from the Point-Plover Metro Wire out of Portage County.

Last year, they famously fibbed that Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza was selected for a cameo appearance in the next RoboCop movie.

Another poked fun at an ordinance seeking to bring chickens to Stevens Point by up-sizing the bird.

Writers of the joke articles, like Editor-in-Chief Brandi Makuski, work all year to make sure their joke articles are relevant to previous stories, and just believable enough to make you fall for it.

"I think sometimes its fun to bring the elected or public figres maybe down to our level a little bit, and have a little bit of good-natured fun at their expense," explained Makuski.

She says they get a flood of calls every year from police, fire and public officials - who are often themselves the butt of the joke - shocked at how many people take the spoof stories at face-value.

Just remember what day it is when you're browsing the internet Saturday. 

