Pranksters prepare for April Fools

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) - April First is a day of jokes, laughs and pranks - but for the people putting the spoofs together its no laughing matter.
Over the past few years, some of the best April Fools tricks have come from the Point-Plover Metro Wire out of Portage County.
Last year, they famously fibbed that Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza was selected for a cameo appearance in the next RoboCop movie.
Another poked fun at an ordinance seeking to bring chickens to Stevens Point by up-sizing the bird.
Writers of the joke articles, like Editor-in-Chief Brandi Makuski, work all year to make sure their joke articles are relevant to previous stories, and just believable enough to make you fall for it.
"I think sometimes its fun to bring the elected or public figres maybe down to our level a little bit, and have a little bit of good-natured fun at their expense," explained Makuski.
She says they get a flood of calls every year from police, fire and public officials - who are often themselves the butt of the joke - shocked at how many people take the spoof stories at face-value.
Just remember what day it is when you're browsing the internet Saturday.