Preliminary survey finds 70% of rural schools are in need of at least one teacher

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Just weeks ahead of the first day of school, districts are still struggling to find teachers.
A survey by the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance has found nearly 70% of rural schools are looking for at least one teacher.
"We are approximately at eight or nine (open) certified positions," said District Administrator, Unified School District of Antigo, Julie Sprague. "We are obligated even at this late hour to try and find the best educators we can."
While interviewing potential candidates, Sprague has been designing new plans in case there aren't enough teachers when the doors open.
"It will be an all-hands on deck at whichever schools have remaining spots open," Sprague said.
Of the 80 schools that have responded, 31% are fully staffed for the school year. District Administrator, Tomorrow River School District Mike Richie said this school is in the same boat. Just this week, he was able to hire the remaining positions left open. But the reality of the shortage still lingers.
"Just because we are full staff today doesn't mean we are full staff tomorrow. " Richie said. "At any second we can get another resignation or have someone leave for another district."
Districts reported some of the most needed teacher positions included special education, math, science, language arts and tech education.