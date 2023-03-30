Principal kisses farm animal, gets slimed, sleeps on school roof for fundraiser

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WAOW)-- A fundraising effort for an area school involved a lamb, slime and a principal sleeping on the roof.
When there's a will there's a way, and Rosholt Elementary School principal Mary Cline has put in the work to help all children feel included.
For the past few years, the school district has been raising funds to purchase an inclusive playground for everyone to have fun. But playgrounds aren't cheap, so they have gotten creative to incentivize donations.
"They have asked me to do some crazy things, kissing a farm animal was one, I'm getting slimed at the Hornet pride assembly today," Cline said. "Then of course, if we raised over $5,000 I would sleep on the roof."
In typical school fashion, there was still a lesson to take away with the fundraiser.
"This year we decided to do a read-a-thon which was to raise money not only for our playground but really to encourage students to read every single night for at least 20 minutes," Cline said.
The district's goal is to raise $100,000 to purchase the new playground equipment. Since 2020 they've raised over $20,000. Through the weeklong read-a-thon fundraiser, the students raised over $6,000.
By Thursday morning the hardest par - sleeping on the roof - had passed, but the students still had some incentives to look forward to. At the school's monthly assembly, the students got to see their principal kiss a lamb and get doused in slime.
Cline said it was all worth it to see the students reading and to work towards an inclusive playground.
For those interested in donating to the playground contact the Rosholt Elementary School at (715) 677-4543.