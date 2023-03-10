Producer Picks: Wake Up Wisconsin's producer helps you with your Oscar pool

(WAOW) -- The 95th annual Academy Awards are airing live on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. on News 9, and I've got you covered for your Oscar pool.
For this year's Producer Picks, we're placing a bet over who in the Wake Up crew can make the most accurate predictions. The winner will be presented with a trophy on Monday.
My Oscar predictions are listed in bold below:
Best Picture
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
- “Women Talking”
Actor in a Leading Role
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
- Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
- Bill Nighy, “Living”
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
- Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
- Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”
- Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”
- Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”
- Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Hong Chau, “The Whale”
- Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Animated Feature Film
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “The Sea Beast”
- “Turning Red”
Cinematography
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
- “Elvis”
- “Empire of Light”
- “Tár”
Costume Design
- “Babylon”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
Directing
- Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
- Todd Field, “Tár”
- Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness"
Documentary Feature Film
- “All That Breathes”
- “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
- “Fire of Love”
- “A House Made of Splinters”
- “Navalny”
Documentary Short Film
- “The Elephant Whisperers”
- “Haulout”
- “How Do You Measure a Year?”
- “The Martha Mitchell Effect”
- “Stranger at the Gate”
Film Editing
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Elvis”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Tár”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
International Feature Film
- “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany
- “Argentina, 1985,” Argentina
- “Close,” Belgium
- “EO,” Poland
- “The Quiet Girl,” Ireland
Makeup and Hairstyling
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “The Whale”
Music (Original Score)
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
Music (Original Song)
- “Applause” (“Tell It Like a Woman”)
- “Hold My Hand” (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
- “Lift Me Up” (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
- “Naatu Naatu” (“RRR”)
- “This Is a Life” (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
Production Design
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Babylon”
- “Elvis”
- “The Fabelmans”
Short Film (Animated)
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
- “The Flying Sailor”
- “Ice Merchants”
- “My Year of Dicks”
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”
Short Film (Live Action)
- “An Irish Goodbye”
- “Ivalu”
- “Le Pupille”
- “Night Ride”
- “The Red Suitcase”
Sound
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Elvis”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Visual Effects
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “The Batman”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- “All Quiet on the Western Front”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Living”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Women Talking”
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “Tár”
- “Triangle of Sadness”