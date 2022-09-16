Program that services adults with disabilities to close

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area program serving adults with special needs will soon close it's doors at the end of the month.
North Central Healthcare's Lincoln Industries in Merrill offers adult day care services and training for individuals with developmental disabilities.
The program services 31 clients and their families.
The NCHC said after vacating their previous building location in May, they've been bouncing between facilities to operate the program out of, and decided they need to shut down.
"We made the decision that it would be best for the clientele to actually be part of a different program so we have been making arrangements to transition all of our clients into either another North Central Program or to existing programs in the community where they live." said Mort McBain, Interim Director of North Central Health Care.
Lincoln Industries will continue to provide services through September 30th, and are assisting clients with new placement options.