Program to help school lunch debt succeeds

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The first results are available from the Stevens Point School District's 'Money for Meals' program.
More than six thousand dollars was raised, that money, combined with previous donations, means 12 thousand dollars worth of unpaid student meal balances from fall semester will be covered.
District officials said they're grateful for the community support.
"We have a supportive community, very generous, it's just overwhelming to have a response like we especially in a short period of time," said Michael Kurtz, Finance Manager.
Donations are still being accepted through the district's website.