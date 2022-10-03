Proposed utility price increase

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Prices are soaring from the grocery store and could impact how customers heat their homes.
We Energies and the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) submitted a petition in April to raise its rates even more as it works toward its goal of clean energy.
The sister utility companies are asking for a five percent increase which is equal to an additional payment of five to six dollars a month. A spokesperson with We Energies said clean energy will save their customers millions of dollars in the long run.
"It is affordable... reliable you want to make sure you have the lights when you need them the heat when you need them and clean," Brendan Conway, Spokesperson, We Energies said. "As we move away from some less efficient fossil fuel plants we are replacing them with clean energy."
We Energies have not been approved to raise their prices yet, that decision is expected to be made by the end of November or early December.