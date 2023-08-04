Protecting athletes from heat exhaustion

Wis. (WAOW) -- Exercise in any capacity is hard work, especially for those who practice outdoors.
That's why hydration is key when training, especially for student athletes.
"Well we always talk to them at our first team meeting about the fact that yeah it's pretty important to stay hydrated the day before the night before the morning of," said Jerry Sinz, Head Football Coach at Edgar High School.
Some practices go on for hours, sometimes twice a day, so players need to make sure they're replenishing those fluids.
"We take a water break about every twenty minutes, yesterday we were taking them every ten to fifteen minutes because it was more humid and hot yesterday," said Sinz.
But water isn't the only thing that's important. Taking breaks and resting is also a key factor in keeping student athletes from overexerting themselves.
"We practice the first three days with just helmets on, and have to give them breaks, you know you get an hour and a half of practice before you get a half an hour break so getting them in and out of those conditions is pretty important and then taking a three hour break before we can come back for our second one," said Matt Johnson, Head Football Coach at Wausau West High School.
Parents can help keep their kids in check by making sure they're drinking and eating properly to allow their muscles and bodies to recover.
"Obviously parent encouragement helps, they can hear it here but hearing it at home helps," said Johnson.
"Coaches really express their concerns about our recovery how we go home and drink a lot of water, chocolate milk," said Brett Baumgartner, Senior on Edgar Football Team.
Thankfully, neither Edgar nor Wausau West's teams have had an incident with heat exhaustion with their boys, and they hope to keep it that way.