Protecting your vehicle with potholes forming

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - Warmer weather means melting snow, which exposes potholes, a word no driver likes to see.
Potholes can cause destruction to critical parts of a vehicle leading to hundreds of dollars in repairs.
It's not only the physical damage they can cause, but also under the carriage, the vehicle can fall out of alignment relatively easy. All it takes is a couple inches of carved up road to cause that damage.
"If your tires drop more than a few inches below your suspension levels, that's were the damage is happening," said Brian Shimkus, Manager at Shimkus Auto Body in Rhinelander. "Can damage the muffler, tires, rims, and lower cladding."
The best way to avoid damage to vehicles, is to avoid the potholes. Shimkus says he's found different routes to get to work to avoid damage to his vehicle.
When it comes to insurance, it varies between coverages. It's important to check out your plan to see what's covered.