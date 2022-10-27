Protecting yourself against scam political texts

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- With mid-term elections less than two weeks away, scammers are looking to take advantage of the political season.
Political campaigns do not fall under the do not call list, creating a breeding ground for scammers to find their way into voters' personal information and bank accounts.
"No matter what party you support, what candidate, they (scammers) are looking for donations, they (scammers) look for information," Jim Temmer, Exec. Director of Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) said. "Be very leery, if you get a phone call from somebody and they want you to contribute to your candidate's campaign."
Temmer said instead of giving the caller money, he recommends hanging up and donating to the politician's campaign site.
The BBB is reminding voters if they receive a call from a pollster, do not ever give out any personal information.
"Then they might say, 'can you give me your address? I need to verify that you are a citizen can you give me your social security number?'," Temmer said. "They are just mining information on you. No legitimate pollster is going to ask you those types of personal questions."
For more information on safety tips from the BBB, click here.