Protestors in Stevens Point against new bench additions

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Sunday evening, around two dozen protestors gathered to show their disapproval with the new additions to the benches in downtown Stevens Point.
The metal dividers that can act like arm-rests, which protestors say prevent someone from using the bench as a spot to lay down.
"Stevens Point has and should be a welcoming place for everyone, and that does mean everyone no one should have to feel intimidated, or fearful, when they come to our community, and it was happening.” said, Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.
Organizer Tiffani Mallory says the bars are just the latest move from the city, one she says specifically targets people dealing with homelessness.
But, Mayor Mike Wiza says, that's not the case.
"Trying to make sure people have a safe walk home. No one should have to feel fearful when they’re walking home after work. Someone who is downtown should have a place to sit down and feel safe and welcome and comfortable when they want to take a rest that’s what those benches are there for,” said Wiza.
He mentioned several issues where he claims people were impacted by the benches being taken up.
In one case, an elderly woman not having a place to sit while shopping downtown and was getting weak on her feet.
In another, a woman was allegedly harassed going home late from work.
In her opinion, Mallory says the bars don't have a place in Stevens Point.
"This is a common thing in huge cities where we’re talking about thousands of homeless people, where we don’t have that here," said Mallory.
Mayor Mike Wiza said he wants people to simply feel confident they aren't in danger, and be able to take a rest when you need one.
As far as we've seen, these bars are only on benches in the square and near main street.
Right now, there's no indication they'll be installed in other benches around the city.