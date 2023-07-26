Public hearing over Minocqua Brewing Co. permit adjourns early after heated debate

RHINELANDER., Wis. (WAOW) -- Minocqua Brewing Company gets to maintain its business for now, after a heated scene at the Oneida County Courthouse forces a public hearing to abruptly adjourn.
The county's Planning and Development Committee oversaw a public hearing for the status of Minocqua Brewing Company's administrative review permit (ARP), which the committee said the property's owner, Kirk Bangstad, had violated numerous times, as observed by staff.
During Bangstad's opening comments, and after multiple warnings by acting chair Mike Timmons, Timmons called for a five-minute break. Bangstad continued to read from his prepared statement, and Timmons then announced the meeting had been adjourned before the public could be heard from.
The topic at hand had been whether the committee would vote to amend, suspend, or revoke Bangstad's ARP, and revocation could mean closing the business altogether.
Some of the violations noted by staff had to do with the business not providing enough parking spots for guests and not properly covering up the property's dumpster.
Bangstad says he just wants his side of the story to be heard, and is willing to comply with the rules in the future.
"They tried to have me only address the violations that I've had, but I was trying to give them the context of why these violations are the most ridiculous thing when all I want is for people to enjoy drinking beer outside, in my parking lot," Bangstad said, who adds he has sent an application out to add a beer garden to his business, but has not yet been given parking exemptions for such a thing.
Meanwhile, community members say Bangstad's actions are a slap in the face to those who earnestly follow the rules.
"He disgraces all of us for not abiding by the permits we all swore we would do. He violated those permits, but he just keeps right on violating what he said he was going to do," said Wayne Trapp, a contractor in Minocqua.
Because of the early adjournment, no official action on the public hearing was taken.
The topic is scheduled to face another public hearing at the Woodruff Town Hall next Wednesday, August 2 at 1:00 p.m.