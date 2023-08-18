Public input needed for Rib Mountain water loan project

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) — The DNR wants your thoughts on an environmental review of a water loan project for Rib Mountain.
According to a press release, the Rib Mountain sanitary district is being considered for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program.
The program would include temporary and permanent PFAS treatments for wells.
According to the release, there will be no major environmental impacts and the comments are needed by September 1.
You can submit your thoughts by emailing: DNRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov, calling 608-490-0187 or writing to:
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
C/O Michelle Brietzman, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2
101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921
Madison, WI 53707