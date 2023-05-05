Public input wanted on proposed backyard chicken ordinance in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Marshfield is considering allowing residents to have chickens in their backyard. But first, city officials want residents to voice their concerns.
According to a press release, the proposed ordinance would require property owners to get a license to own up to four chickens on a single-family lot and abide by certain regulations.
An online survey is available through Friday, May 12, asking various questions about the proposal. Members of the Marshfield Plan Commission would also like to hear arguments in-person at their meeting on Friday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. in City Hall.
"Getting public comment on this topic is vital in this decision, because this will help us gauge resident support for allowing backyard chickens in the city," Marshfield Administrator Steve Barg said.
Residents are also invited to share their comments or concerns by emailing Barg at Steve.Barg@ci.marshfield.wi.us or send a letter to his attention at City Hall, 207 West 6th Street, Marshfield, WI 54449.