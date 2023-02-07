Public offering comments on state wolf management plan

(WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources held a virtual listening session Tuesday to hear the public's thoughts on the latest draft of its Wolf Management Plan.
The draft came out in November, and this session was one of the last chances people had to either critique the document or show support for it.
Christa Hoffman from Shawano County said she had a close encounter with a close encounter with a wolf recently, but respects what they do to help the environment.
She was concerned about a lack of concrete details in the plan.
"I also have concerns around the lack of numerical population goals and the resources that would need to be in place in order to effectively manage what's being proposed," Hoffman said.
The DNR did not directly answer any questions during this session and maintain they want what's best for the wolves.
"The overall goal of the proposed wolf management plan is to ensure a healthy and sustainable wolf population and promoting the benefits they're in while also addressing and reducing the negative interactions and conflicts that also do occur," said Randy Johnson, a large carnivore specialist with the DNR.
The plan has six overall objectives, which includes increasing understanding of how wolves impact resources in the state.
According to data from the plan, a majority of people would like to keep the wolf population about the same.
The DNR is still accepting public comments on their website until February 28, but recommend you read the actual plan portion before doing so.
The full document can be found here.