Public safety referendum would help increase staff at Marshfield Fire and Rescue

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield voters will see a public safety referendum on their ballot this spring election.
Part of the funding would be to hire nine firefighter/paramedics at Marshfield Fire and Rescue.
Chief Pete Fletty has been with Marshfield Fire and Rescue since 1997.
He said back in 1999, they were running about 2,100 calls a year.
Last year, there were over 4,000.
"And that's really the main driver for this referendum," said Chief Fletty. "When I started, our staffing level per shift was at ten people per shift. Right now we're sitting at eleven."
In addition to responses where every second matters, he said they do a number of trainings, maintenance, and fire inspections.
"We've been trying to implement a couple different new programs, and we just can't get to them because we're always on calls," said Paul Tackes, firefighter/paramedic at Marshfield Fire and Rescue.
"We've always had a premium level of service provided to our citizens," said Troy Weiland, deputy chief at Marshfield Fire and Rescue. "My concern is with this is we're getting so busy with the ambulance, that we're going to see a reduction in that service because we just don't have the same amount of people responding to calls with it."
Weiland said things have somewhat changed over the years in terms of what fire departments do.
"Back in the day, we did fire fighting, and we did EMS. And now we do firefighting, we do EMS, we do hazardous materials, we do confined space rescues, we do high angle rescues," Weiland said.
He said things keep changing in society where there are more missions for departments to take on.
"One is the active shooter scenarios that we have. So we have RTF teams, rescue task force teams, where now we have to train with the police department to go in sooner so that we can provide care," Weiland said. "Not to mention the advancements in paramedic care."
Weiland said it goes beyond responding to calls, but making sure staff is taking care of their mental health.
"I know everyone has stresses in their jobs and things, but we see some things that people typically aren't going to see in their lifetime, or might see once or twice. But people are being exposed to it all the time, and as our call numbers go up, you're being exposed to it even more of that stress with it," Weiland said.
There can be an impact on their days off, as well.
"When I go home tomorrow morning, and if I'm up all night, I'm taking that time and now I'm trying to catch up on sleep which is not a big deal, I'll do it," Tackes said. "But it also affects taking care of my kids at home, as well."
Chief Fletty said if the referendum does not pass, they will still serve Marshfield.
"We're to the point where we're sending four and five ambulances out. We're running out of staff to respond immediately, and our people signed up for this job to help people immediately, and we want to get there as fast as we can," Chief Fletty said.
He said a delayed response is what they are trying to avoid with the referendum.