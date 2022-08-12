Puppies abandoned on highway rescued at Forest County Humane Society

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) -- A box of six two-to-three week old puppies were found abandoned on the highway in Forest County on Thursday.
No mother was around so the humane society workers cooled them off, administered tests and giving them puppy formula.
According to the Forest County Humane Society, the puppies have no mom and are not old enough to eat on their own. But they are healthy.
However an abandoned female dog, Amelia, and puppy came to the humane society two months ago after being abandoned in a house with no food and water has became the puppies mom in quite a turn of events.
According to the Facebook post: "Amelia goes into protective mom mode and immediately starts kissing them and after we knew she was interested safely, wrapped her little sweet self around the new litter and begins trying to feed them. We immediately begin to cry because the abandoned dog has now rescued the abandoned puppies! These little baked potatoes are now settling in with their new mom and she is frantically washing them, and is so happy to have them… as they are her."
Here is the full Facebook post:
Unfortunately Amelia does not have milk, so the humane society is accepting donations to provide the puppies milk.
The humane society said they would post updates if you want to stay up to date on the banana box puppies!