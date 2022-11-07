Purple Heart recipient, Paralympian medalist shares story in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In 2004, Melissa Stockwell was in a vehicle that was blown up by a roadside bomb while serving for the United States in Iraq, losing her leg.
Nearly two decades later, she's touring the country sharing her story, stopping at the Center for Civic Engagement in Wausau Monday.
"It seems surreal that in a second, a leg is gone, like I had no choice in the matter, but you have a choice on what you do with it," Stockwell said.
She earned a Purple Heart award for her injury and worked her way up to being able to compete in the Paralympic Games in Beijing in 2008.
Stockwell's story has inspired many across the country, with one of her messages being celebrate what you have instead of lamenting on what you do not have.
"Her obstacle is her leg, but everybody else has obstacles and to use her story as motivation is phenomenal," said Colin Hanson, who helped organize Stockwell's appearance.
Stockwell has also competed at the Paralympic Games in 2016 and 2021, while also recently starting a business that designs prosthetic legs in Colorado.
She says her story is an example of achieving anything with the right mindset.
"What you can change is how you perceive it. How you wake up every day and think about the positive, the good things you have in your life, the good parts of your day," Stockwell said.
It's also making the choice to react that way that can get you there, which she based the title of her book on, "The Power of Choice."
"Whatever adversity is facing you, you can overcome it. If she can do what she did losing a leg, like she said, 'What's our roadside bomb?' What can we dig within ourselves to overcome it? It was powerful," said David Gregoria of Stevens Point.
Her book can be found at Janke Book Store in Wausau. For more information on her story, click here.